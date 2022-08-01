Sysco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Sysco Corporation with ticker code (SYY) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 107 and 84 and has a mean target at 95.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 87.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day MA is 83.77 and the 200 day moving average is 81.02. The company has a market cap of $43,255m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sysco.com

The potential market cap would be $47,214m based on the market concensus.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of August 27, 2021, it operated 343 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.