Sysco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Sysco Corporation found using ticker (SYY) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 63.5. With the stocks previous close at 60.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $31,473m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sysco.com

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 27, 2020, it operated 326 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

