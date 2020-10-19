Sysco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Sysco Corporation found using ticker (SYY) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 63.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The day 50 moving average is 56.42 and the 200 day MA is 54.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,473m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sysco.com

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 27, 2020, it operated 326 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

