Sysco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Sysco Corporation found using ticker (SYY) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 80 and has a mean target at 91.38. Now with the previous closing price of 83.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 78.97 while the 200 day moving average is 82.19. The company has a market cap of $43,571m. Find out more information at: https://www.sysco.com

The potential market cap would be $47,541m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen food, such as meat, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry food products; fresh meat and seafood products; dairy products; beverages; imported specialties; and fresh produce products. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 333 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.