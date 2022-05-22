Sysco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Sysco Corporation found using ticker (SYY) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 107 and 84 calculating the average target price we see 95.27. With the stocks previous close at 79.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 83.57 and the 200 day moving average is 79.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,219m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sysco.com

The potential market cap would be $47,249m based on the market concensus.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of August 27, 2021, it operated 343 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.