Sysco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Sysco Corporation with ticker code (SYY) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 91.15. Now with the previous closing price of 76.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The day 50 moving average is 82.29 and the 200 day moving average is 82.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $38,651m. Company Website: https://www.sysco.com

The potential market cap would be $46,240m based on the market concensus.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen food, such as meat, seafood, fully prepared entrées, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry food products; fresh meat and seafood products; dairy products; beverages; imported specialties; and fresh produce products. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 333 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.