Sysco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Sysco Corporation found using ticker (SYY) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 97 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 89.7. Now with the previous closing price of 76.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.5 while the 200 day moving average is 78.67. The market cap for the company is $39,394m. Find out more information at: http://www.sysco.com

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrÃ©es, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of August 27, 2021, it operated 343 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.