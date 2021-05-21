Sysco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Sysco Corporation found using ticker (SYY) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 58 and has a mean target at 72.89. With the stocks previous close at 72.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.23 and the 200 day moving average is 58.16. The company has a market cap of $34,886m. Find out more information at: http://www.sysco.com

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 27, 2020, it operated 326 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.