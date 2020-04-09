Synthomer PLC 5.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Synthomer PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SYNT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Synthomer PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 250 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -5.2% from the opening price of 263.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 16.4 points and decreased 71.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 397.29 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 182.3 GBX.

Synthomer PLC has a 50 day moving average of 283.46 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 310.99. There are currently 193,533,430 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,397,396. Market capitalisation for LON:SYNT is £1,091,017,215 GBP.

