Synthomer PLC 42.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Synthomer PLC with ticker (LON:SYNT) now has a potential upside of 42.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 160 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Synthomer PLC share price of 93 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 42.0%. Trading has ranged between 83 (52 week low) and 524 (52 week high) with an average of 3,038,236 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £439,062,157.

Synthomer plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through four segments. The Performance Elastomers segment is focused on healthcare, paper, carpet, compounds and foam markets through its Nitrile Butadiene Rubber latex, Styrene Butadiene Rubber latex and Elastomeric Modifiers businesses. The Functional Solutions segment is focused on coatings, construction, adhesives and technical textiles markets through its water-based acrylic and vinylic-based dispersions products. The Industrial Specialities segment is focused on specialty chemical additives and non-water-based chemistry for a range of applications from polymer additives, coated fabrics, and laminates and films to emerging materials and technologies. The Acrylate Monomers segment is focused on the production of acrylate monomers, which are sold to external customers in European markets, as well as its European Functional Solutions dispersions business.



