Synthomer PLC 24.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Synthomer PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SYNT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Synthomer PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 242 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 24.7% from today’s opening price of 194.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 123.7 points and decreased 167.9 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 397.29 GBX while the year low share price is currently 182.3 GBX.

Synthomer PLC has a 50 day moving average of 308.96 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 318.06. There are currently 424,850,961 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,327,008. Market capitalisation for LON:SYNT is £847,635,039 GBP.

