Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Synthomer PLC 17.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Synthomer PLC with ticker (LON:SYNT) now has a potential upside of 17.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Synthomer PLC share price of 140 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 17.4%. Trading has ranged between 83 (52 week low) and 414 (52 week high) with an average of 1,338,905 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £653,333,888.

Synthomer plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through four segments. The Performance Elastomers segment is focused on healthcare, paper, carpet, compounds and foam markets through its Nitrile Butadiene Rubber latex, Styrene Butadiene Rubber latex and Elastomeric Modifiers businesses. The Functional Solutions segment is focused on coatings, construction, adhesives and technical textiles markets through its water-based acrylic and vinylic-based dispersions products. The Industrial Specialities segment is focused on specialty chemical additives and non-water-based chemistry for a range of applications from polymer additives, coated fabrics, and laminates and films to emerging materials and technologies. The Acrylate Monomers segment is focused on the production of acrylate monomers, which are sold to external customers in European markets, as well as its European Functional Solutions dispersions business.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.