Synthomer PLC 17.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Synthomer PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SYNT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Synthomer PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 410 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.5% from the opening price of 349 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 57.4 points and increased 16.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 397.29 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 264.4 GBX.

Synthomer PLC has a 50 day moving average of 305.71 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 333.96. There are currently 424,850,961 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 764,625. Market capitalisation for LON:SYNT is £1,509,070,665 GBP.