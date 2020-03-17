Synthomer PLC 15.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Synthomer PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SYNT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Synthomer PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 270 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.7% from today’s opening price of 233.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 104.2 points and decreased 108.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 397.29 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 203.95 GBX.

Synthomer PLC has a 50 day moving average of 322.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 321.45. There are currently 424,850,961 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,078,325. Market capitalisation for LON:SYNT is £939,770,312 GBP.

