Synthetic Biologics – Consensus Indicates Potential 133.9% Upside

Synthetic Biologics found using ticker (SYN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 1.25 with a mean TP of 1.38. With the stocks previous close at 0.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 133.9%. The day 50 moving average is 0.55 and the 200 day moving average is 0.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. Visit the company website at: http://www.syntheticbiologics.com

Synthetic Biologics, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients. The company is also developing SYN-010 that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-020, an early-stage oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. In addition, its clinical stage products include SYN-006 and SYN-007 for the prevention of CDI, overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, and AMR; and SYN-005 for the prevention and treatment of pertussis. Synthetic Biologics has collaborations with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and a clinical trial agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to conduct a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SYN-004. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

