Synthetic Biologics – Consensus Indicates Potential 133.9% Upside

Synthetic Biologics with ticker code (SYN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 1.25 calculating the average target price we see 1.38. Now with the previous closing price of 0.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 133.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. Find out more information at: http://www.syntheticbiologics.com

Synthetic Biologics, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients. The company is also developing SYN-010 that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-020, an early-stage oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. In addition, its clinical stage products include SYN-006 and SYN-007 for the prevention of CDI, overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, and AMR; and SYN-005 for the prevention and treatment of pertussis. Synthetic Biologics has collaborations with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and a clinical trial agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to conduct a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SYN-004. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn