Synthetic Biologics – Consensus Indicates Potential 132.1% Upside

Synthetic Biologics found using ticker (SYN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 1.25 calculating the mean target price we have 1.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 132.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.81 and the 200 day moving average is 0.54. The company has a market cap of $116m. Find out more information at: http://www.syntheticbiologics.com

Synthetic Biologics, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. The company also develops clinical stage products, such as SYN-006 and SYN-007 for the prevention of CDI, overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, and AMR; and SYN-005 for the prevention and treatment of pertussis. Synthetic Biologics has collaborations with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and a clinical trial agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to conduct a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SYN-004. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.