Synthesis Energy Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 159.7% Upside

Synthesis Energy Systems found using ticker (SES) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6. With the stocks previous close at 2.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 159.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $4m. Find out more information at: http://www.synthesisenergy.com

Synthesis Energy Systems, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

