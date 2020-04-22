Synthesis Energy Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 135.3% Upside

Synthesis Energy Systems found using ticker (SES) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6. With the stocks previous close at 2.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 135.3%. The 50 day MA is 2.36 and the 200 day MA is 5.29. The company has a market cap of $4m. Company Website: http://www.synthesisenergy.com

Synthesis Energy Systems, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

