Synthesis Energy Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 132.6% Upside

Synthesis Energy Systems with ticker code (SES) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 with a mean TP of 6. With the stocks previous close at 2.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 132.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.3 and the 200 day MA is 5.28. The market cap for the company is $4m. Find out more information at: http://www.synthesisenergy.com

Synthesis Energy Systems, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

