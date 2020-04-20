Synthesis Energy Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 130.8% Upside

Synthesis Energy Systems with ticker code (SES) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6. With the stocks previous close at 2.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 130.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.36 and the 200 day moving average is 5.26. The market cap for the company is $4m. Company Website: http://www.synthesisenergy.com

Synthesis Energy Systems, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

