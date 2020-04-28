Synthesis Energy Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 120.6% Upside

Synthesis Energy Systems with ticker code (SES) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6. Now with the previous closing price of 2.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 120.6%. The day 50 moving average is 2.26 and the 200 day MA is 5.3. The market cap for the company is $5m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.synthesisenergy.com

Synthesis Energy Systems, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

