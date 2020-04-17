Synthesis Energy Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 119.0% Upside

Synthesis Energy Systems with ticker code (SES) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 and has a mean target at 6. Now with the previous closing price of 2.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 119.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.42 and the 200 day MA is 5.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $4m. Company Website: http://www.synthesisenergy.com

Synthesis Energy Systems, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

