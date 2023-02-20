Synovus Financial Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Synovus Financial Corp. with ticker code (SNV) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 41.5 and has a mean target at 47.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.72 while the 200 day moving average is 39.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,288m. Visit the company website at: https://www.synovus.com

The potential market cap would be $6,865m based on the market concensus.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company’s commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.