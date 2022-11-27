Synovus Financial Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Synovus Financial Corp. with ticker code (SNV) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 40 with a mean TP of 46.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.01 and the 200 day MA is 42.21. The market cap for the company is $6,269m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.synovus.com

The potential market cap would be $6,890m based on the market concensus.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company’s commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.