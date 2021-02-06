Synovus Financial Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Synovus Financial Corp. found using ticker (SNV) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 42.95. With the stocks previous close at 39.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.74 while the 200 day moving average is 27.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,022m. Visit the company website at: http://www.synovus.com

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company’s commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 298 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.