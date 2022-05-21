Synovus Financial Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.6% Upside

Synovus Financial Corp. with ticker code (SNV) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 51.5 calculating the mean target price we have 57.31. With the stocks previous close at 39.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.6%. The day 50 moving average is 45.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.69. The market cap for the company is $5,697m. Visit the company website at: https://www.synovus.com

The potential market cap would be $8,298m based on the market concensus.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company’s commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.