Synovus Financial Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Synovus Financial Corp. found using ticker (SNV) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 40 and has a mean target at 46.35. With the stocks previous close at 39.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.86 while the 200 day moving average is 43.11. The market cap for the company is $5,828m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.synovus.com

The potential market cap would be $6,921m based on the market concensus.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company’s commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

