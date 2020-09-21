Synovus Financial Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Synovus Financial Corp. with ticker code (SNV) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 25.71. With the stocks previous close at 22.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day MA is 21.7 and the 200 day moving average is 19.96. The company has a market cap of $3,266m. Find out more information at: http://www.synovus.com

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company’s commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 298 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

