Synnex Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Synnex Corporation found using ticker (SNX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 156 calculating the mean target price we have 166.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 164.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The day 50 moving average is 147.7 and the 200 day moving average is 126.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,337m. Find out more information at: http://www.synnexcorp.com

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business outsourcing services focused on customer experience, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive; banking, financial services, and insurance; energy and public-sector; healthcare; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; technology and consumer electronics; and travel and transportation. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.