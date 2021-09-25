Twitter
Synnex Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Synnex Corporation found using ticker (SNX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 120 and has a mean target at 139.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 112.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 122.73 and the 200 day MA is 119.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,695m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tdsynnex.com

TD SYNNEX provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that comprise outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, the company offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX in September 2021. TD SYNNEX was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

