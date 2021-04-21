Synnex Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

Synnex Corporation found using ticker (SNX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 110 with a mean TP of 123. Now with the previous closing price of 125.98 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.56 while the 200 day moving average is 78.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,418m. Visit the company website at: http://www.synnexcorp.com

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that comprise outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, the company offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.