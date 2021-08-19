Synchrony Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Synchrony Financial found using ticker (SYF) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 26 with a mean TP of 32.42. Now with the previous closing price of 29.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 27.32 while the 200 day moving average is 23.92. The market cap for the company is $17,163m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.synchrony.com

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.