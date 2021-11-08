Twitter
Sylvania Platinum Ltd 42.8% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum Ltd with ticker (LON:SLP) now has a potential upside of 42.8% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sylvania Platinum Ltd share price of 97 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 42.8%. Trading has ranged between 64 (52 week low) and 150 (52 week high) with an average of 1,131,502 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £265,420,629.

