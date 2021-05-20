SWK Holdings Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

SWK Holdings Corporation found using ticker (SWKH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 23. Now with the previous closing price of 14.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 55.4%. The day 50 moving average is 14.57 and the 200 day MA is 13.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $191m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swkhold.com

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.