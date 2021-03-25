SWK Holdings Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

SWK Holdings Corporation with ticker code (SWKH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 23 and has a mean target at 23. With the stocks previous close at 14.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.4%. The day 50 moving average is 14.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $191m. Find out more information at: http://www.swkhold.com

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.