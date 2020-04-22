S&W Seed Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 179.1% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 with a mean TP of 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 179.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.18 and the 200 day MA is 2.25. The market cap for the company is $65m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers wheat germplasm. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

