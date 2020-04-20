S&W Seed Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 176.2% Upside

S&W Seed Company with ticker code (SANW) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 1.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 176.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $64m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers wheat germplasm. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

