S&W Seed Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 176.2% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 1.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 176.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.99 and the 200 day moving average is 2.23. The company has a market cap of $65m. Find out more information at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers wheat germplasm. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

