S&W Seed Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 174.7% Upside

S&W Seed Company with ticker code (SANW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 1.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 174.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.25. The market cap for the company is $64m. Company Website: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers wheat germplasm. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

