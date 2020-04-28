S&W Seed Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 173.3% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 173.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.05 and the 200 day moving average is 2.24. The market cap for the company is $64m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers wheat germplasm. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

