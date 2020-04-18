S&W Seed Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 171.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company with ticker code (SANW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 with a mean TP of 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 171.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.23 and the 200 day MA is 2.26. The market cap for the company is $64m. Find out more information at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers wheat germplasm. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

