S&W Seed Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 169.2% Upside

S&W Seed Company with ticker code (SANW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. With the stocks previous close at 1.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 169.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.28 and the 200 day moving average is 2.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $66m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers wheat germplasm. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn