S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company with ticker code (SANW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 81.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $100m. Company Website: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.