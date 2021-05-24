S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company with ticker code (SANW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.33. With the stocks previous close at 2.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 81.9%. The 50 day MA is 2.54 and the 200 day moving average is 2.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $100m. Find out more information at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.