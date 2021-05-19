S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 2.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.54 while the 200 day moving average is 2.51. The company has a market cap of $100m. Company Website: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.