S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company with ticker code (SANW) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 2.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.54 and the 200 day moving average is 2.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $100m. Find out more information at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.