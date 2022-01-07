S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 81.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.54 and the 200 day moving average is 2.51. The market cap for the company is $100m. Find out more information at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.