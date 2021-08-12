S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 2.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.9%. The 50 day MA is 2.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.51. The company has a market cap of $100m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.