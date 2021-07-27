S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 with a mean TP of 5.33. With the stocks previous close at 2.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.54 while the 200 day moving average is 2.51. The market cap for the company is $100m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.